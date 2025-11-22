'We've demanded a lot from them' - Sean Dyche delighted as Nottingham Forest smash Liverpool

Following the victory, Gibbs-White revealed that the former Everton and Burnley boss has Forest running their socks off in preparation for games. And it seemed Dyche struck a similar tone after claiming all three points on Merseyside.

He told Forest's website: "I’m so pleased for the players, they have taken on a lot since we’ve been here and we’ve demanded a lot from them in many different ways. I’ve said to them after the game that we can only guide them. The commitment to the cause and to the shirt was all on display today, and quality of course which you need. You don’t win by luck here. The will and demand, the team and the organisation is massively important in these games. They’ve shown that in abundance and when we’ve needed the quality, they’ve delivered. You aren’t likely to come here and dominate the ball, so without it you have to be diligent and I thought we were super diligent, from our shape to our organisation. Our defenders were making blocks, Matz was looking confident in goal and we looked full of confidence. I do believe there is quality here and in the moments of truth, can you make that pass or find that finish, and we certainly did today."

