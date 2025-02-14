Scott McTominay and 'Queen of Italy' girlfriend Cam Reading 'loving' life at Napoli - with Antonio Conte giving out language lessons following midfielder's escape from Man Utd
Scott McTominay is "loving life" at Napoli alongside 'Queen of Italy' girlfriend Cam Reading, with Antonio Conte dishing out language lessons.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Product of Red Devils' academy system
- Took on a new challenge in summer of 2024
- Feeling settled in Italy on & off the pitch