Scott McTominay hails 'the real MVPs' of Napoli win with classy tribute to hidden heroes behind his Man of the Match display in Champions League win

Napoli secured a vital 2-0 Champions League win over Qarabag on Tuesday keeping their play-off hopes alive. McTominay was at the heart of it all, breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute with a goal directly from a corner before forcing Marko Jankovic’s own goal with a sharp swivelling volley seven minutes later. Napoli controlled possession, registered 17 shots and delivered when it mattered, all in the charged atmosphere of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on the fifth anniversary of the legend’s passing.

McTominay’s leadership once again defined the night, earning him the Man of the Match award. Yet, instead of celebrating himself, he closed the evening with a remarkable gesture. In a brief but heartfelt note on Instagram, he dedicated his MVP display to Napoli’s kitmen-the hidden heroes, as he called them-who make the club function quietly and tirelessly in the background.