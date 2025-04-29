Napoli v Torino - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Scott McTominay compared to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus and Juventus favourite Arturo Vidal as Italian press heap praise on Napoli star after match-winning display against Torino

S. McTominaySSC NapoliSerie AA. VidalL. Matthaeus

Napoli star Scott McTominay continued his dream debut season in Serie A following his heroics against Torino, drawing praise from the Italian media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McTominay scored a brace against Torino last weekend
  • Helped Napoli rise to the top of the table
  • Earned plaudits from the Italian media
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match