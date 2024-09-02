Saudi Arabia 2034: The 15 iconic stadiums in five host cities hoping to host the FIFA World Cup in 10 years' time

The tournament will soon be back in the Middle East after the success of Qatar 2022, with a host of different venues in line to stage games

Saudi Arabia has put forward a bold and exciting bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament set to be hosted in North America in 2026, and then South America, Europe and Africa in 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to make history by becoming the first single country to host a 48-team FIFA World Cup in 2034.

Some of the stadiums already exist and will be refurbished; some are currently being built; and others are planned. The significant demand for more sports and entertainment facilities from a young, football obsessed population - not to mention the increasing number of major sports events being held Saudi Arabia both now and in the future - makes the hosting of a FIFA World Cup a natural target for a country quite literally building a new exciting future for itself.

Billed as one of the fastest and most exciting growth stories in world football, Goal runs you through every single stadium that is planned to potentially stage the 25th edition of FIFA World Cup, with the likes of Brazil, Argentina, England, Spain and France all likely to vie for the honour of lifting the biggest trophy in sport.