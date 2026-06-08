But how much would it cost to prise Tonali away from Newcastle? The simple answer: a lot, a great deal. The Magpies’ valuation is sky-high: as reported by Moretto, the price tag is around €100 million.

A derby of astronomical sums could therefore unfold between United and City, which on the one hand flatters the player and Italian football, but on the other does not please those clubs harbouring dreams of bringing the 2000-born talent back to Serie A, foremost among them Juventus, who have been obsessed with Tonali for years.

As per Telegraph, Newcastle are determined not to let the situation drag on, having learned lessons from previous windows where player valuations fluctuated during protracted sagas. Last summer, they saw the Alexander Isak saga drag on until after the season had already started. They are said to be expecting Tonali to leave this summer as his agent has been approaching clubs, and they would much rather avoid another drawn out soap opera.