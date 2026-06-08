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Sandro Tonali could be sold soon as Newcastle aim to avoid repeat of Alexander Isak transfer debacle amid Man Utd and Man City reports
Man Utd lead the race for Tonali
Manchester United are keeping a closer eye on Tonali’s situation than anyone else, reports claim. The Red Devils are preparing to overhaul their squad, particularly the midfield, which is certain to see Casemiro depart for the MLS. As reported by Matteo Moretto, the former Milan player is at the top of United’s wish list to strengthen the midfield, and the move is gaining momentum.
In the coming weeks, United will look into the matter in more detail to assess the real feasibility of the move. But they are not the only club interested in securing the services of the Italy international, who has impressed since returning to consistent action.
- AFP
Man City join the bidding war
Manchester City have also joined the race for Tonali, a club where another former Rossonero, Tijjani Reijnders, already plays. With Bernardo Silva having left and Rodri strongly tempted by Real Madrid, City too must face up to the possible need to make significant changes to their midfield, and Tonali’s profile – given what he has shown for both club and country – is proving highly appealing to the club and the manager.
The interest from the blue half of Manchester adds a layer of complexity to Newcastle's position. While the Magpies would ideally prefer to keep their best players, the prospect of a bidding war between the two Manchester giants could provide the north-east club with the financial injection needed to navigate strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
Newcastle set astronomical £100m valuation
But how much would it cost to prise Tonali away from Newcastle? The simple answer: a lot, a great deal. The Magpies’ valuation is sky-high: as reported by Moretto, the price tag is around €100 million.
A derby of astronomical sums could therefore unfold between United and City, which on the one hand flatters the player and Italian football, but on the other does not please those clubs harbouring dreams of bringing the 2000-born talent back to Serie A, foremost among them Juventus, who have been obsessed with Tonali for years.
As per Telegraph, Newcastle are determined not to let the situation drag on, having learned lessons from previous windows where player valuations fluctuated during protracted sagas. Last summer, they saw the Alexander Isak saga drag on until after the season had already started. They are said to be expecting Tonali to leave this summer as his agent has been approaching clubs, and they would much rather avoid another drawn out soap opera.
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The gentlemen's agreement and European football
Tonali is an expensive deal, but one that could become more feasible depending on how the season ends. In fact, a few days ago, news emerged from England of a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ between the player and Newcastle, a pact whereby the English club would facilitate the player’s departure should Eddie Howe’s side fail to qualify for European competition next season.
The 24-year-old remains a key figure in Eddie Howe's plans, but the reality of Newcastle's current standing means they must be pragmatic. Avoiding a "debacle" similar to the uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak is a priority for the recruitment team. If the right offer arrives and the club lack the lure of European football, the Italian's time at St James' Park may be nearing its conclusion.