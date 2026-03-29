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Everyone’s going crazy for Sandro Tonali: Manchester United are his dream destination, City are also interested, and a 100-million-pound derby is on the cards

Transfers
Manchester United
Manchester City
S. Tonali
Premier League
Newcastle United
Juventus

The Italy midfielder sparks an all-English transfer battle: what’s the latest on Tonali’s future?

Today he is called upon to lead Italy; this summer he could become one of the most expensive signings: everything revolves around Sandro Tonali.


The Azzurri midfielder had been a doubt for days due to not being in peak physical condition, but he still stole the show in Bergamo, and if Gennaro Gattuso’s national side have reached the World Cup play-off final, they owe a great deal to the 2000-born player.


Against Northern Ireland, he first broke the deadlock with a fine first-time finish, then set up the second goal with an assist for Moise Kean.


From the pitch to the transfer market, as the Newcastle player’s future remains to be written, with the big English clubs ready to spark a bidding war worth millions.

  • TONALI IS MANCHESTER UNITED'S NUMBER ONE TARGET

    Manchester United are keeping a closer eye on Tonali’s situation than anyone else.


    The Red Devils are preparing to overhaul their squad, particularly the midfield, which is certain to see Casemiro depart for the MLS. As reported by Matteo Moretto, the former Milan player is at the top of Manchester United’s wish list to strengthen the midfield, and the move is gaining momentum.


    In the coming weeks, United will look into the matter in more detail to assess the real feasibility of the move. But they are not the only club.

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  • MAN CITY ARE ALSO INTERESTED IN TONALI

    Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have also joined the race for Tonali, a club where another former Rossonero, Tijjani Reijnders, already plays.


    With BernardoSilva set to leave and Rodri strongly tempted by Real Madrid, the Cityzens too must face up to the possible need to make significant changes to their midfield, and Tonali’s profile – given what he has shown for both club and country – is proving highly appealing to the club and the manager.

  • NEWCASTLE'S ASSESSMENT: A 100-MILLION-POUND DERBY

    But how much would it cost to prise Tonali away from Newcastle? The simple answer: a lot, a great deal.


    The Magpies’ valuation is sky-high: as reported by Moretto, the price tag is around €100 million.


    A derby of astronomical sums could therefore unfold between United and City, which on the one hand flatters the player and Italian football, but on the other does not please those clubs harbouring dreams of bringing the 2000-born talent back to Serie A, foremost among them Juventus, who have been obsessed with Tonali for years.

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  • THE "PACT" WITHOUT EUROPE

    Tonali is an expensive deal, but one that could become more feasible depending on how the season ends.


    In fact, a few days ago, news emerged from England of a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ between the player and Newcastle, a pact whereby the English club would facilitate the player’s departure should Eddie Howe’s side fail to qualify for European competition next season.