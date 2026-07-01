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Revealed: Weekly wage Sandro Tonali has agreed with Tottenham as latest offer gets closer to Newcastle's massive transfer fee demand
Spurs prepare record-breaking bid
Tottenham are increasingly confident of securing a deal for Tonali, with the club moving closer to the significant valuation set by Newcastle United. The Magpies have remained firm on their stance, but Sky Sportin Italy suggests that Spurs are now ready to offer a fee closer to their asking price, which approaches £100 million.
While Newcastle previously rejected an £80m opening gambit, the lure of a massive profit on a player they signed for £60m from AC Milan in 2023 is proving hard to ignore. The north London side, led by Roberto De Zerbi, have identified Tonali as the engine room priority for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
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Personal terms and wage structure agreed
Despite the ongoing negotiations between the two clubs, the player's side of the deal appears settled. Tonali has agreed to a six-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which would see him earn a weekly wage of £275,000.
The deal also involves significant secondary costs, with his agency, GR Sports, set to receive a 10% commission on the final transfer fee. This substantial investment is a testament to De Zerbi's desire to link up with his compatriot, as the manager is believed to have a close relationship with Tonali’s representative, Giuseppe Riso.
Man City enter the race
However, Spurs’ path to the midfielder is no longer clear. Manchester City have officially entered the frame, with new boss Enzo Maresca eager to add dynamism to his FA Cup and League Cup double-winning squad. Chronicle Livereports City are genuine contenders, potentially viewing Tonali as a long-term replacement for Bernardo Silva, who recently completed a move to Real Madrid, or as vital cover for Rodri.
City’s financial muscle is well-known, and having already spent £116m on Elliot Anderson this summer, they have the capacity to match any bid Spurs put forward. Tonali has been on the Etihad radar since the Pep Guardiola era, and the prospect of playing for the Premier League giants could yet turn the Italian's head.
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Riso and Newcastle's stance on an exit
Tonali’s agent has never been shy about discussing a potential departure. Speaking back in March regarding a move to a top-tier European club, Riso said: “Exactly, that was the goal from the moment he went to England - to try to make him a star player. I think he’s the Italian footballer with one of the highest values in the world. The deal came about because a club like Newcastle, with unlimited financial resources, had decided to invest in Sandro. We considered the idea of having the player play in a higher-level league.”
Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson also addressed the possibility of star departures earlier this year. He stated: "We think through what players might or might not want to do this summer. But if an Isak-like scenario presents itself again, any player under contract is going to leave on our terms and we’re going to maximise the opportunity that might represent for the club."