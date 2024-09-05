San Marino have won! FIFA’s lowest-ranked team record first victory in 20 YEARS and spark incredible full-time scenes by beating Liechtenstein
San Marino won their first game in 20 years and their first competitive match ever after beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League.
- San Marino beat Liechtenstein 1-0
- Country's first competitive win ever sparks wild scenes
- FIFA's lowest-ranked team secure Nations League victory