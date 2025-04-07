Kelley L Cox-Imagn ImagesSiddhant LazarSan Jose Earthquakes striker Josef Martínez climbs to sixth on all-time MLS scoring list with a masterful hat-trick against DC UnitedMajor League SoccerSan Jose EarthquakesDC UnitedJ. MartinezThe San Jose striker had fans in awe as he scored a stunning hat-trick in a commanding 6-1 winMartínez scores three goals in San Jose's 6-1 rout of D.C. UnitedVenezuelan striker moves to sixth on MLS all-time scoring chartHat-trick marks Martínez's seventh in MLS, a league record