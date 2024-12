This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

San Diego FC select five players, make two trades including sending NYCFC's Thiago Andrade to Toronto FC Major League Soccer San Diego picked several young players and acquired up to $650,000 in GAM funds after two trades, including sending Thiago Andrade to Toronto FC SDFC add some depth pieces in expansion draft

Add significant GAM funds

Focus shifts to next week's SuperDraft, where they own No. 1 pick Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now