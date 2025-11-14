Said El Mala: Why Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has called up teenage Koln sensation wanted by both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Despite El Mala marking himself out as one of Germany's most promising prospects over the previous year, Koln coach Lukas Kwasniok was reluctant to place too much pressure upon the teenager's shoulders and decided to carefully manage his game time. Consequently, El Mala has been employed primarily as an impact sub in 2025-26 - but to devastating effect. The attacker has already racked up four goals and two assists in this season's Bundesliga, even though he's only started three times.

Julian Nagelsmann also felt that he'd seen enough of El Mala to warrant inclusion in his squad for this week's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia.

"Said should get the chance to show his carefree and easy-going style of play," the Germany boss told reporters. "We keep an eye on our U21 players and always want to give them the chance to feature for the senior national team."

As for El Mala, he was taken aback by his rapid promotion to Germany's senior squad and revealed that he had initially ignored Nagelsmann's call.

"I was at home when it arrived but I don't like answering unknown numbers," the teenager revealed to Sky Germany. "Then, he sent me a message saying, 'Hi, this is Julian Nagelsmann, please call me back!' I immediately showed the message to my brother and that's when I realised, 'I guess I'm in!' But you can't take it all in during one week. It takes a bit longer. But I'm incredibly excited for the game [against Luxembourg on Friday], and I can enjoy whatever comes after that."