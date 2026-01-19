'It's not fair to stop the game' - Sadio Mane explains decision to prevent Senegal walk-off after controversial Morocco penalty award in incredibly dramatic AFCON final

After lifting Senegal’s second AFCON title as captain of his country, Mane told reporters of why he decided against causing further controversy and advised his team-mates to play through their frustration.

He said: “When they decided to go out and not play, I stayed and asked some people, ‘What do you think about this? Is it a good idea or not?’ Then I decided to go and bring everyone back to the pitch. I think it is the best thing to do.

“Because this is just football, I think the referee sometimes can make mistakes. People around the world are watching. It could be a penalty or not, but that is not the most important thing. What matters is respecting the game. It is not fair to stop a match like this.”

Thiaw stated on the part that he played in proceedings: “I didn’t appreciate at all that I told my players to leave the field. I apologise for football. After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes, you can react in the heat of the moment. But we accept the referee’s mistakes. We offer our apologies to football.”