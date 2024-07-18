GFX Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney 2024Getty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney outline their ambition as Wrexham achieve crucial milestone for long-term future

WrexhamLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have taken a major step towards fulfilling their ambition as Wrexham achieved a crucial academy milestone.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham granted Category Three academy status
  • Welsh club set to build a new youth set up in Rossett
  • Now eligible to field teams from U-9s and upwards
Article continues below