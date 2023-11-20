Are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney 'stupid'? How Wrexham's owners created a storm by 'triggering' Accrington Stanley chairman and fans before Paul Mullin and Co suffered nightmare result

League Two's highest-profile club have been ruffling a few feathers recently - and that's unlikely to stop any time soon

Wrexham were in scintillating form heading into their trip to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Following their infamous 5-0 defeat to runaway League Two leaders Stockport County, Phil Parkinson's side reacted like champions, stitching together an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

This period included a massive 2-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County, an occasion that Parkinson confessed was among the best days he's ever had as a manager. High praise indeed, considering he's been involved in the profession for two decades.

However, that incredible run of results came to a screeching halt in Lancashire this weekend, with Accrington securing a 2-0 victory. It wasn't just the result that was frustrating either. Both of the hosts' goals were the result of questionable refereeing decisions, while Paul Mullin also missed a penalty at the end after being psyched out by madcap goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

As if this wasn't enough, Wrexham also attracted controversy away from the field, with Accrington chairman Andy Holt unleashing a flurry of fury towards the club's Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.