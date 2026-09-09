'Leave me alone!' - Ryan Giggs reveals how £116m Man City star Elliot Anderson snubbed his desperate Man Utd transfer plea on the golf course

The pursuit of top-tier talent often happens behind closed doors, but Giggs has revealed that he took a more personal approach when trying to land Anderson for Manchester United. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents: The Debrief, the iconic winger detailed how he tried to exploit a chance meeting with the England midfielder while on holiday just before the World Cup.

Giggs admitted that he did not hold back when he realised he was sharing the course with the then United target. "It was literally a few days before he went to the World Cup. I peppered him," Giggs told Ferdinand.

"He didn’t know how to take it at first, and then he relaxed a little bit. But for the first four or five holes, we were literally crossing. And at the end of it, he went, 'will you just let me, leave me alone. Will you just let me play my golf, please? You’re in trouble'."



