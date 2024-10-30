'All of a sudden' - Ruud van Nistelrooy dismisses idea of having magic touch on Man Utd as Red Devils respond to Erik ten Hag sacking by thumping Leicester in Carabao Cup
Ruud van Nistelrooy has insisted that he was not the main cause of Manchester United's luck turning as they demolished Leicester in the Carabao Cup.
- United scored five goals to progress
- Van Nistelrooy earned victory in debut as interim
- Dutchman insisted United finally found 'luck'