I'd rather passionate Ruud van Nistelrooy became Man Utd boss over Ruben Amorim, says former Red Devils midfielder, as legendary striker 'knows the culture Alex Ferguson put in place'
Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has revealed his disappointment over Ruben Amorim becoming Red Devils' coach over Ruud van Nistelrooy.
- Kleberson sad former team-mate not appointed permanently
- Brazilian says interim boss 'knows the club'
- Believes 'players will listen to him more'