Running it back: FIFA reportedly considering the U.S. as host for 2029 Club World Cup, as well

AFPTom HindleRunning it back: FIFA reportedly considering the U.S. as host for 2029 Club World Cup, as wellFIFA Club World CupL. MessiInter Miami CFFIFA is reportedly looking into the possibility of having the U.S. host back-to-back iterations of its revamped club competitionArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFIFA considering U.S. to host 2029 Club World CupInaugural edition of the tournament set for 2025U.S. will also host 2026 World CupFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱