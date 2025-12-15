Ruben Amorim would be 'really pleased' if Kobbie Mainoo asks him about Man Utd loan transfer as manager responds to Paul Scholes' 'doesn't get the club' criticism

United legend Paul Scholes recently stated that Portuguese tactician Amorim “doesn’t get the club”. Quizzed on whether comments such as that are making his job harder, Amorim - who has won only 23 of his 58 games at the helm - said: “No, it’s not winning – not winning is the issue. If I’m winning I can go to the games on a horse, arrive there, play with just two defenders and everything will be fine. The problem is that as a manager I’m not doing good enough and that is a fact also. So that is the only problem.

“Me as a manager of Manchester United, we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take that, naturally. Sometimes they [critical former players] don’t have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here. Always winning. So it’s hard for them to see their club in this situation.”

Scholes also questioned why Mainoo finds himself on the fringes of the fold, with Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Ince other ex-United stars to have adopted that stance. Amorim added: “I know that for you guys there are some players that you believe in a lot and I believe a lot but sometimes I have to make choices.

“We play with two midfielders. We could change in the future but Kobbie Mainoo is playing in the same position as Bruno Fernandes and sometimes it’s really hard to take Bruno Fernandes out of the team and that is the only reason.”