'Frustrated' Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd are still 'far from perfection' & issues clear warning to players

In an interview with Stan Sport,Amorim said, "We are playing better, but we are playing better because we have more confidence, and that starts with good results, for example, against Liverpool. We are getting better, but I can share my feeling: when we finished the game against Tottenham and I was coming back to Carrington, I was watching the game and my feeling was frustration, that we are far from perfection. We are far from being the team that can win every game. So I think we have a lot to do."

The United boss, who is now more than a year into one of the most scrutinised managerial spells in Europe, again pushed back against familiar criticism of his 3-4-3 structure. The formation, he argued, is a convenient scapegoat, one that distracts from the real shortcomings.

"I've been saying this for many months, that the formation is not the problem," he claimed. "The formation is the start of something, then it's the dynamic, the confidence, the way we play, how competitive we are. If you look at the games we struggled in this season, it was not about the formation for me. It was the lack of intensity. We need to be perfect in this league to win a lot of games."

