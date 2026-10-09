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'Everything was to reach this point!' - Ruben Amorim reveals how Man Utd 'weight' prepared him for AC Milan challenge
Amorim embraces San Siro pressure
The Portuguese manager took the reins at San Siro this summer following a stint at Old Trafford and a highly successful spell with Sporting CP, where he secured two league titles. Having grown up as a Rossoneri supporter, Amorim is now navigating a new set of expectations in Italy.
Milan currently sit fifth in Serie A with 11 points, trailing the league's leading trio by just two points. The new boss is adapting quickly to his surroundings, drawing comparisons between the passionate Italian fanbase and the footballing culture in his native Portugal.
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A global weight of expectation
Speaking to DAZN, Amorim explained how his time in the Premier League equipped him for his current role. He noted that the heavy scrutiny in Manchester directly shaped his approach to life in Milan.
"The experience we’ve built up at other clubs helps us with every challenge, or new challenge," Amorim said. "Here it’s more similar to Portugal. It’s a different kind of pressure, because people outside the club experience the team really passionately. That’s similar to Portugal, and I’m used to living like that."
He added: "In England it’s a bit different, obviously. Manchester United are a global club just like Milan, so every single thing you do carries weight, and that has helped me try to conduct myself in the best way here at Milan. In my head, everything I’ve experienced in my career was to reach this point, at this very special club, to be ready to help it.”
Building a balanced Rossoneri squad
Part of Amorim's remit is integrating new summer arrivals, including Champions League winner Goncalo Ramos. The striker is yet to find a steady goalscoring rhythm, but his manager quickly dismissed any concerns regarding the forward's work rate or overall contribution.
"I’m not going to say Ramos should run less. I’ll never say that about a player," Amorim stressed. "First of all, the key thing is that we’re scoring, and that’s what matters most. I know full well that a striker needs to score goals, and he will score. He’s working hard, and if we’re scoring, it’s also thanks to Goncalo Ramos.”
The Milan boss also highlighted the club's dual focus on immediate success and future development in the transfer market. "We’re bringing in ready-made players like Ramos, who’s already a Champions League winner, but we also want to bring in talents like [Diego] Moreira, for example," he explained. "I’m really happy to be here, and I feel a great responsibility to help this club get back to where it belongs.”
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A gruelling winter schedule awaits
Milan return to domestic action against Sassuolo, sparking a demanding run of fixtures across multiple competitions. Amorim's squad faces a daunting stretch of nine matches in under a month, which includes three crucial Europa League ties.
Managing player workload and integrating both established stars and emerging talents will be vital during this period. Finding consistency over the coming weeks will dictate whether the Rossoneri can close the gap at the top of Serie A and sustain a deep run in Europe.
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