Ruben Amorim handed double injury boost as Man Utd travel for Viktoria Plzen Europa League test

Getty Images SportGill ClarkRuben Amorim handed double injury boost as Man Utd travel for Viktoria Plzen Europa League testManchester UnitedR. AmorimViktoria Plzen vs Manchester UnitedViktoria PlzenEuropa LeagueManchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie at Viktoria Plzen.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd up against Viktoria Plzen nextLindelof and Collyer back in squadAmorim has lost last two matchesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱