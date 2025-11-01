Ruben Amorim attempts to explain Kobbie Mainoo's lack of game time as Man Utd boss admits he expects overlooked players to request January transfer

United have spent close to £250 million ($328m) on players since Amorim's arrived and he hasn’t ruled out additional signings when the window opens in January. He also admitted that those players who are currently being overlooked - like Mainoo - will probably ask to leave, with Joshua Zirkzee another big-name star who finds himself on the periphery of the manager's plans this season. The Dutch forward has been linked with a return to Serie A, having only joined the club from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Amorim said: "A lot of things can happen. Even in our club, and you know that we have World Cup, some players are not playing, they will ask to leave, so I have to manage everything. We want to bring players, everyone here, we want to bring players that we can see a big future in Manchester United.

"We are not just buying one guy, because now we feel in December that we need this kind of player for now. No, it's going to be, we want to buy players that we know we are not going to change a lot of times. So that is our idea. I don't know what is going to happen, but of course we think about how we can improve the team, and in January the window is open, we can do something."