'We have to be careful' - Ruben Amorim confirms Man Utd fans' worst fears over Benjamin Sesko injury
Misfiring start to life at Old Trafford
The Slovenian striker joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig in August, opting for Old Trafford over other interested clubs like Newcastle. The 22-year-old is seen as a key part of the future project under manager Amorim, possessing a rare combination of pace and physical dominance, but has scored only twice in 12 appearances.
However, his early impact was hampered when he sustained a knee injury during the 2-2 draw with Spurs earlier this month. Sesko came on as a second-half substitute but was forced off prematurely following a hefty challenge from Micky van de Ven, leaving United with 10 men as they had used all their substitutes. Initial fears of a serious, long-term injury, such as an ACL tear, were allayed by scans, but the injury ruled him out for several weeks.
Amorim confirmed Sesko would be sidelined for "a few weeks" but expected him to return around the same time other forwards leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in December.
Amorim: 'I don’t want to say for sure'
"He is going to be a few weeks out," the United boss said. "Not that serious, we have to be careful. He is feeling better." And on whether Sesko will be back before Mbeumo heads off to play at AFCON, he added: “It’s going to be more or less the same time – I don't want to say for sure but when they are going to the camp I expect to have Ben back."
And Amorim provided an update on Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo, saying: "Maguire is not ready. Kobbie didn’t train today but I think we could see Kobbie tomorrow so we’ll see. There is an opportunity for other players like the Under 21s. We will see it is not ideal. They are so important in our team."
'Cash in' on Fernandes
While Amorim remains desperate for his star striker to return, the club have been told that they should not ignore any "stupid" transfer offers from the Saudi Pro League for Bruno Fernandes. Interest from that part of the world was shown in the Portuguese midfielder over the summer, but the Portuguese decided to stay at Old Trafford.
Former United defender Wes Brown said: "He’s getting to that age now where he still wants to be part of it, but you can’t just dismiss everything because that’s not how the world works. I don’t think anyone would take it too personally if that did happen. He’s done everything he can to try and help the team. At some point it will come to that crunch if someone comes in - probably talking Saudi with that money. If that happens again, whatever happens you can’t blame Bruno. You have to accept that he did right by what he needed to do and then move on again."
Monday showdown with Everton
United can extend their five-match unbeaten run when they host Everton on Monday. After a patchy start to the season, the Red Devils have found form under and sit seventh in the Premier League table, just a few points off the Champions League places and in-form forward Mbeumo, who has four goals in his last four league games, will be crucial to United's attack. Everton are winless away from home since August, and United are strong favourites to secure a vital home victory.
