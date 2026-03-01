Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim's assistant says manager needed more time to 'implement his ideas' at Man Utd
Tactical struggles at Old Trafford
Amorim arrived in Manchester with a stellar reputation after guiding Sporting CP to multiple trophies and aimed to revolutionize United's playing style with his modern approach. However, the transition to English football proved far more difficult than anyone anticipated. During his turbulent 14-month tenure, the 41-year-old manager won less than a third of his 47 Premier League matches, leaving him with a disappointing 38.1% overall win rate. The club's hierarchy eventually lost patience, dismissing him in January as the team's form continued to falter.
Despite these undeniably poor results on paper, his coaching staff strongly believes the project was cut short prematurely. The tactical blueprint that brought Amorim immense success at Sporting CP, particularly his signature back-three system, struggled to take firm root in England. The squad often looked disconnected on the pitch, seemingly caught between fully adapting to a complex new philosophy and meeting the immediate, high-pressure demands of a notoriously unforgiving league.
Candido speaks on the process
Adelio Candido, a trusted and key member of Amorim's backroom staff, recently shared his reflections on their ill-fated stint during an insightful interview with the Portuguese outlet A Bola.
His primary frustration stemmed from a severe lack of time to execute their plans. "In Manchester, I liked the city a lot and the way that the fans live and breathe football, more focused on the project than on immediate results. What I liked less was, undoubtedly, feeling that our ideas were not being fully implemented," Candido admitted openly. This candid revelation highlights the central dilemma the coaching staff faced. They were desperately trying to build a sustainable, long-term tactical identity at an institution where immediate success is constantly demanded, rendering patience an incredibly rare and costly luxury.
Breakdown in internal relationships
While disappointing results on the pitch were the primary catalyst for Amorim’s dismissal, off-field issues also played a significant role in his downfall. Reports indicated that there was a noticeable cooling of relations within Manchester United’s sporting structure. Specifically, a breakdown in communication between the head coach and director of football Jason Wilcox created a tense and unproductive working environment behind the scenes.
This lack of internal synergy made Amorim’s position increasingly untenable as the months progressed. When the recruitment department and the coaching staff are not perfectly aligned, laying the solid foundation required for a new tactical vision becomes nearly impossible. The internal friction meant that the necessary support structure to "implement those ideas," as Candido phrased it, was effectively crumbling under the surface, ultimately leaving the managerial team isolated.
Lessons learned for the future
Since his sudden exit from Old Trafford, Amorim has maintained a dignified silence, stepping away from the intense media spotlight to process this major career setback. However, his assistant remains philosophical about the experience, refusing to view their time in Manchester strictly as a failure. Candido insists that stepping into the most scrutinized league in the world provided invaluable lessons for the entire coaching team.
"An experience is always an experience," Candido noted, embracing the steep learning curve. "Even if people think our work was good or bad, we always learn something in the end." He acknowledged that only time will tell how this high-profile chapter will impact their future prospects. As United moves forward under new leadership, the Amorim era serves as a stark reminder of the immense challenges involved in modernizing the Theatre of Dreams.
