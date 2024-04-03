Roy Keane is right about Erling Haaland: Man City striker's all-round game is nowhere near world-class

The Irishman is renowned for his controversial comments, but it's been obvious for some time that the Norwegian No.9 is far from complete

Roy Keane has never just courted controversy; they've been inseparable for more than 30 years. During a playing career littered with rows and red cards, he always insisted he'd never become a pundit - but it was absolutely inevitable given his fearless and forthright nature.

Keane says whatever he wants and revels in representing the old school. He has little time for discussing the complexities of the modern game; as far as he is concerned, it's still all about the basics. Forget about double-pivots and counter-pressing; it's pride and passion that still make the difference at the very highest level.

Keane plays this 'grumpy old man' role to perfection. Indeed, with amusing smirks and pithy put-downs, Keane has become must-watch TV. His reactions to poor performances - particularly those of Manchester United - invariably go viral, sparking debate and generating memes all across the football world.

Sunday was just another case in point.