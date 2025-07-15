Roy HodgsonGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Did Roy Hodgson really speak to Olivia Rodrigo? Ex-England manager opens up on encounter with American pop star at Wimbledon

Roy Hodgson made headlines earlier this month, not for his tactical insights or football coaching, but for a viral photo from the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament. The 77-year-old was seated in the exclusive Royal Box at the All England Club, enjoying day three of the Grand Slam sat near to music star Olivia Rodrigo.

  • Hodgson seen sitting near Rodrigo
  • Also chatted to England boss Tuchel
  • Former manager reflected on time at SW19
