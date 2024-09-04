GOAL U.S. writers discuss and debate the drama around the USMNT roster, and Ballon d'Or picks

And just like that, club soccer pauses for the first time this season.

It seemed as if the European campaign was just kicking into stride, but attention now turns to the international game. And for the USMNT there's plenty of intrigue. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to become the next manager of the USMNT, though nothing has been officially announced. We do know that he will not oversee the side a pair of upcoming friendlies.

That job will go to experienced youth coach Mikey Varas, who, presumably with input from Poch's camp, has picked an interesting roster. Some regulars have been omitted, while he could also hand out a couple of debuts to promising prospects. It's difficult to know what to make of friendlies overseen by an interim coach, but there will certainly be a sense of intrigue.

Meanwhile, the Ballon d'Or nominations have been revealed, with Rodri, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr set to battle it out for the top award in men's global soccer. So, even with the club game on hold, there's plenty to keep this mad world ticking over. GOAL US writers break it all down in this week's edition of... The Rondo.