Ronaldinho Joao Mendes Giovanna BuscacioGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Ronaldinho to become a grandfather at 45! Barcelona & Brazil legend's son Joao Mendes expecting first child as Burnley starlet's influencer girlfriend Giovanna Buscacio makes shock social media announcement

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is to become a grandfather at the age of 45, with his son Joao Mendes expecting a first child with influencer girlfriend Giovanna Buscacio.

  • Pregnancy revealed on Instagram
  • Mendes on the books at Turf Moor
  • Famous father is an all-time great
