This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The Beautiful Game Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos set to host third edition of 'The Beautiful Game' in Miami Ronaldinho R. Carlos The Brazilian soccer icons are set to bring their charity match back for it’s third edition with an impressive list of celebrities set to take part Previous editions attracted over 17,500 fans in Miami (2022) and 14,500 in Orlando (2023)

Lineup features soccer legends Terry, Makélélé, and Valderrama alongside NBA star Nash

Event returns to Miami's Chase Stadium on June 7 Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below