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Ronald Araujo names Virgil van Dijk as 'role model' after completing Liverpool transfer
Araujo sets sights on Van Dijk partnership
The 27-year-old arrives at Anfield with a glittering resume, having secured three La Liga titles during his time at Barcelona, where he was recently appointed club captain. One of the most intriguing prospects of Araujo's arrival is the potential defensive partnership he could form with Liverpool captain Van Dijk. The Uruguayan was quick to point out that the Dutchman has long been a figure he has looked up to from afar.
Speaking to the club's official website, Araujo was glowing in his assessment of his new teammate, stating: "We all know what a great player Virgil is. He’s a real reference point for the team and he’s a kind of role model and reference for me personally as well. I’m looking forward to lining up alongside him hopefully and spending time with him both on the field and off it as well. I am excited to have that opportunity and enjoy learning from him, playing alongside him. With hard work, I think we can achieve good things together as a partnership and as a defence."
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Navigating a swift transfer to Anfield
The transfer market often moves at a snail's pace, but for Araujo, the switch to Merseyside was a whirlwind experience. The defender revealed that once the interest from Liverpool became concrete, the decision was instantaneous. The opportunity to play under Iraola and join an institution of Liverpool’s stature was too good to turn down, and the logistics were handled with impressive speed by the recruitment team.
"It happened really, really quickly, to be honest with you. It’s a huge thanks to Liverpool for making that process so quick and for getting in touch and for their interest. I had a conversation with the sporting director and also the coach. I had no doubts for a second about coming here. It’s a great club, a great institution and it’s a great opportunity for me to enjoy my football here. I can’t wait to get out on the field and start enjoying myself," Araujo said.
Embracing the Premier League and Anfield
Araujo’s physical attributes - his pace, aerial dominance, and strength - seem tailor-made for the rigours of English football. Having spent his career in La Liga, he is now relishing the prospect of testing himself in what he considers the most competitive league in the world. Beyond the technical challenges on the pitch, the allure of Anfield’s legendary atmosphere played a significant role in his decision.
"No doubt at all. I think my attributes will suit this league down to the ground. I think the style of play in the English league should be perfect for my qualities as a player. It’s a league I’ve wanted to play in for a long time. It’s very, very competitive and some say – and why not? – it’s the best league in the world. So, I’m full of excitement, I’m full of hope, really wanting to get started, for sure," her noted.
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Following the Uruguayan legacy
Araujo becomes the latest in a proud line of Uruguayans to represent Liverpool, following the legendary Luis Suarez and current forward Darwin Nunez. Araujo also revealed he received a personal message of encouragement from Suarez, who remains a beloved figure at Anfield.
"Of course as a kid I used to watch Luis playing all those fantastic games for Liverpool. We all know what he achieved, the history that he made within this club during his time here. Just a few minutes ago I got a good luck message from him saying all the best, you’ve joined a great club and all the very best for your time here. Without a shadow of a doubt, the aim is to win trophies, win things," Araujo concluded.
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