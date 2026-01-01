Roma target two Premier League defenders - including Tottenham & Chelsea centre-backs - ahead of January transfer window swoop

Sky Sports admit it is “not clear whether Dragusin is available from Spurs”, but the north London outfit are said to be “looking to strengthen with another naturally left-sided defender”. They already have five centre-halves on their books and will need to move somebody on in order to free up space in Thomas Frank’s squad.

Dragusin enjoyed a productive end to 2025 after spending much of the calendar year stuck on the sidelines. He suffered knee ligament damage during a Europa League clash with Swedish side Elfsborg in January.

The Romanian made his long-awaited return to action when stepping off the bench in Spurs’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on December 28. Frank was quizzed on the 23-year-old’s future after that fixture.

He said: “Right now, I am just so happy to see him come onto the pitch. Being out for what nine months or 10 months? So, for him it is a massive step to step onto the pitch that he misses so much. For me that is the most important thing.

“I also spoke to you guys about a month or six weeks ago that he needed more training, he needed more game minutes with the Under-21s and he progressively got better and more and more fit. It is all about that and regarding rumours, rumours are rumours.”