Roma and Man Utd open Joshua Zirkzee negotiations as Serie A side prepare to terminate Evan Ferguson's loan from Brighton amid dismal displays

According to Gazzetta, Massara has received the green light from the Friedkin Group to pursue the deal. The sporting director is reportedly planning a "blitz" to the UK, using Roma's upcoming Europa League trip to face Celtic as a logistical springboard to finalise discussions with United.

The negotiation will not be straightforward. United are eager to protect their investment and would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with a guaranteed obligation to buy. Roma, operating under financial fair play restrictions, are pushing for a loan with an option to buy, potentially set around the €35 million mark, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

However, the will of the player could be decisive. Zirkzee is understood to be keen on the move, and his profile is viewed as the perfect tactical fit for Gian Piero Gasperini's system. Unlike a traditional poacher, Zirkzee’s ability to drop deep, link play, and orchestrate attacks mirrors the role Gasperini has successfully used with forwards in the past at Atalanta.

