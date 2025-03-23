Rollercoaster night for Lamine Yamal! Barcelona wonderkid scores stunning goal for Spain before getting lucky escape in penalty shootout win over Netherlands as makeshift No.9 Mikel Oyarzabal delivers masterclass
The supremely talented Barcelona teenager helped La Roja see off a spirited Oranje team to book their place in the semi-finals
- Spain go through to Nations League semi-finals
- Beat Netherlands on penalties after 5-5 aggregate draw
- Oyarzabal sparkles in normal time as Pedri wins shootout