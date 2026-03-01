'There's no debate' - Rodrygo sends out strong Neymar message to Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of World Cup 2026

The 2026 cycle represents what is likely the final chance for Neymar to achieve World Cup glory, but his path has been fraught with physical setbacks. Currently 34, the attacker has been battling his way back from a major knee operation, a process that has forced him to miss significant game time. Rodrygo’s comments serve as a reminder to the technical staff that the dressing room still views Neymar as the leader and the creative heartbeat of the national side.

Rodrygo was asked about the necessity of Neymar for the upcoming tournament in North America, and he did not hold back in his assessment. "It's logical. For me, in my opinion, there's not even a discussion. But we know, of course, he needs to be well, he has to be preparing, he is returning from knee surgery. It won't have the same grace to win without him, so we need him," stated the 25-year-old winger.