VIDEO: Rodrygo gives telling reaction to fan's Arsenal question as Real Madrid set huge price tag to even discuss potential transfer

Real Madrid star Rodrygo ignored a fan's question about a possible move to Arsenal. The Brazilian stopped to pose for a photograph but immediately looked the other way when asked a question on his potential transfer to the Premier League. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos, although the Spanish giants have set a huge price tag for him.

