'Saying NO to Real Madrid wasn't easy' - Rodri reveals why he snubbed Los Blancos to join Barcelona in sensational summer transfer from Manchester City

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Rodri detailed how his exit from Man City naturally evolved before the Catalan club made their move. "It’s been a process, rather than a decision," he explained. "First, you have to realise that your time there has come to an end and that you might want a new challenge. From there, the moment the opportunity at Barcelona arose, I realised it was the best thing for me for many reasons."

The midfielder was highly coveted by Real Madrid, making his final destination a bitter pill for Los Blancos to swallow. However, Rodri stressed that Barca's exciting squad and hierarchy tipped the scales. "I’ve always based my decisions on sporting considerations - where I believe I’ll be able to win, be happy and, above all, develop as a player," he added. "And that’s why I’ve chosen Barca - also because of the generation of players they have and what Hansi is building there. Ultimately, Deco and Hansi, at the top of the organisation, convinced me."

Rejecting the Bernabeu giants was still a heavy burden for the Spanish international. "I had to weigh up a lot of things and make such an important decision between two of the best clubs in the world," he noted. "In the end, I made my decision based on sporting considerations - on what sparked a bit more enthusiasm in me and on understanding where I could win and develop the most as a player. It wasn’t an easy decision at all; saying no to Madrid wasn’t easy, especially as they treated me exceptionally well."



