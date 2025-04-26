'This doesn't mean I don't rate Rodri!' - Alexis Mac Allister explains why he thinks Declan Rice & Moises Caicedo are tougher opponents than Man City's Ballon d'Or winner
Alexis Mac Allister has ranked Moises Caicedo as his toughest midfield opponent, ahead of Declan Rice and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentinian praises his ex-teammate's physicality
- Mac Allister claims Rodri 'earned the Ballon d'Or'
- Rice also ranks over Man City midfielder