Getty Images Sport
Roberto De Zerbi slams 'unfair' result as Tottenham crash out of Carabao Cup against Liverpool
De Zerbi labels Anfield defeat 'unfair'
Tottenham’s difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign reached a new low on Wednesday evening as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool. De Zerbi was visibly frustrated on the touchline as goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai secured safe passage for Andoni Iraola’s Reds, leaving Spurs to focus solely on their faltering Premier League form.
Speaking in the aftermath, De Zerbi was blunt in his assessment of the result, suggesting that his team deserved more from the encounter given the pressure they applied. "We have to shoot more times and we have to shoot better," the former Brighton boss admitted to reporters. "We have to finish better the clear situations. But we are sorry for the result, disappointed, frustrated for the result. I think it is unfair but we have to accept it and be stronger than this unlucky moment because I am honest. Honest with myself and with you."
- Getty Images Sport
Struggles in front of goal continue
The statistics from the match tell a story of dominance without the clinical edge required at the highest level. Tottenham managed to rack up 17 shots against the Liverpool goal, yet they only had a solitary Connor Gallagher header to show for their efforts. This lack of composure in the final third has become a recurring theme for De Zerbi’s men, who are remarkably yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League so far this season.
De Zerbi pointed to a consistent run of misfortune that he believes has plagued his side across the opening weeks of the season. Reflecting on their recent run of results, the Spurs manager highlighted several fixtures where he felt the scoreline was harsh on his players. "I think in this five or six games we have been, for sure, not lucky, Newcastle, with Everton, even with Nottingham and tonight as well," De Zerbi explained.
Defensive lapses prove costly
While the focus often falls on the lack of goals at one end, De Zerbi was equally critical of the way his side surrendered goals to the clinical Liverpool attack. The Reds were ruthless when opportunities presented themselves, exploiting gaps in the Tottenham backline that left the visiting manager fuming. De Zerbi noted that the defensive structure he expects was lacking at key moments, particularly during the transition phases where Liverpool’s quality in midfield and attack eventually overwhelmed his players.
The manager was specific in his critique of the goals conceded, pointing out individual and collective errors that allowed Liverpool to take control of the tie. "We have to improve a lot of things because the first goal we conceded, we didn’t defend in the right way and the second goal we could be closer with Gakpo," De Zerbi noted.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to a vital recovery
With the Carabao Cup now off the table, the pressure mounts on De Zerbi to fix the glaring issues within his squad before their next top-flight outing. The lack of clinical finishing combined with lapses in defensive concentration has created a perfect storm for the North London club, who find themselves under significant scrutiny from supporters and pundits alike. The Italian remains adamant that the quality is there, but he stressed that his players must develop a stronger mentality to overcome this perceived "unlucky" period and turn their season around. "It is a tough moment but we have to be stronger to prepare our best for the next game," he said.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting