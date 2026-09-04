Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Tottenham Hotspur v TSG Hoffenheim - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'It was not my decision!' - Roberto De Zerbi slams Richarlison after striker is sensationally omitted from Tottenham Premier League squad

R. De Zerbi
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has delivered a blunt assessment of Richarlison’s future after the Brazilian striker was sensationally left out of the club's Premier League squad. Despite inclusion for injured duo Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert, the former Everton man faces a spell on the sidelines unless he secures a late move away from North London.

  • Richarlison omitted from Premier League list

    Tottenham Hotspur have submitted their official Premier League squad list, and the most glaring absence is that of Richarlison. The 29-year-old forward, who was the club's top scorer last season with 11 goals in 32 appearances, now finds himself in professional limbo.

    While the club included injured stars like Simons and Odobert, Richarlison was completely discarded following his vocal demands to exit the club. De Zerbi was quick to distance himself from the administrative finality of the decision while simultaneously slamming the player's attitude throughout the summer.

    • Advertisement
  • Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    De Zerbi clarifies his position

    Speaking to the media regarding the shock omission, De Zerbi was characteristically honest about the breakdown in the relationship. 'It was not my decision. It is the normal decision,' the former Brighton and Marseille boss explained. 'I think Richarlison, he decided everything alone. He spoke with me at the beginning of the pre-season and told me his idea and desire was to leave. At the end we go to bring another striker in and like I said at the beginning of the pre-season, I want to keep the players, just the players that want to stay and be proud and with the right passion to stay here.'

    The manager further emphasised that the technicalities of squad registration fall under the remit of the Tottenham hierarchy rather than the coaching staff. De Zerbi added: 'Then for everything and other problems, it is not my business and not my job. It is the responsibility of the club. I can't say nothing because I didn't decide anything. The message of Richarlison from the beginning of the season has been very clear. I accepted that and for me there is nothing to say.'

  • Surplus to requirements in North London

    Richarlison's fall from grace has been swift, especially considering he started the opening game of the campaign against Brentford. However, the arrivals of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea, and Savio from City have pushed him down the pecking order.

    The manager's philosophy remains centred on squad harmony and 'hungry' individuals rather than disgruntled stars. De Zerbi clarified his stance by stating: 'If you don't want to stay here, I don't want to keep talking in the press conference. Go out - you have the freedom to go out. If you don't want to stay, why do we have to keep you on the list? Why do you have to stay? I'm not Vinai, I'm not the sporting director, I am the coach and I would like to work with the people hungry if they don't play but happy to stay in this club.'

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • richarlison(C)Getty Images

    Transfer windows remain open abroad

    With the Premier League registration window now closed, Richarlison's only hope of playing competitive football before January lies in a move abroad. Turkish giants Trabzonspor have been heavily linked with the forward, with their transfer window remaining open until Friday evening, while clubs in Saudi Arabia also have until Sunday to secure late signings.

Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT