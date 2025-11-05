AFP
'The sun will shine again' - Roberto De Zerbi 'not happy at all' as Marseille battle massive injury crisis ahead of Champions League clash
Injury crisis deepens for struggling Marseille
Marseille had hoped to welcome back a few players for Wednesday’s game, but De Zerbi confirmed in Tuesday’s press conference that there would be no returns. Timothy Weah, Bilal Nadir, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, Amine Gouiri, Hamed Junior Traore and Geoffrey Kondogbia are all ruled out of the European clash against Atalanta. To make matters worse, Nayef Aguerd’s availability remains doubtful after his late withdrawal before last weekend’s win over Auxerre. Emerson Palmieri is suspended, while Pol Lirola and Neal Maupay are not included in Marseille’s UEFA list, leaving De Zerbi with very few options.
De Zerbi frustrated by mounting injuries
In the pre-match press conference, De Zerbi opened up about the club's mounting injuries and didn’t hide his disappointment with the current situation.
"Do you think I'm happy to play a Champions League match with eight or nine injured players, plus a suspended one? No, not at all," the Italian manager said.
"In analysing the situation, you have to consider everything. Great things often happen in adversity. The victory in Auxerre, where we didn't play well, came at a time when we were in serious trouble. The sun will shine again when Traore, Gouiri, Balerdi, Weah, Kondogbia, and all the injured players return. It will be a little easier. It's in the midst of problems that you have to give your best."
Marseille boss fumes over tight schedule
The Italian manager also voiced his frustration with Marseille’s packed run of fixtures, saying the constant turnaround between games has left his squad exhausted. The 46-year-old revealed that before the Auxerre match, the team could only hold a walking session because they had played just two days earlier.
"We did it walking because we had only played two days earlier. It was a way of saying that we had prepared for the match without the intensity of a normal training session. You can't prepare for a match 24 hours in advance," he added.
"I like controversy, that's part of why I came here [to Marseille]. When you ask questions, it pleases me because you're always looking for a sharp retort. It's not about controversy, it's about truth. I have many flaws, but lying isn't one of them; I'm telling you the truth. We played poorly against Angers, but we lost two points in the 95th minute. We played poorly against Auxerre, but I see that some teams are doing less than us to win. From the match against Lorient - where we brought in six key players - until now, Marseille would be top of the table. I'd like to play better, but some of the criticism is a bit disastrous and harsher than reality."
With only a few days to recover before facing the Serie A club, De Zerbi admitted the situation remains far from ideal. "It's a difficult time, so we need to be a bit tougher and more determined. If we can get through tough times like these, things will get better."
Marseille hit a rough patch after a bright start
The injury pile-up has clearly taken its toll on Marseille’s rhythm. After that explosive 6-2 win where Mason Greenwood stole the show with four goals, things have gone downhill fast. They have since lost to Sporting CP and Lens, drawn 2-2 with Angers, and managed a sluggish 1-0 win over bottom-placed Auxerre.
Still, Marseille haven’t let PSG run away with a big lead. They sit second in Ligue 1, just two points behind Luis Enrique’s side, who are also battling their own injury crisis. But with the schedule piling up and key players missing, it’s no surprise De Zerbi’s men look a little worn down juggling both league and European nights.
While De Zerbi has urged his players to dig deep, the coming weeks will be a real test for the squad. After facing Atalanta, Marseille host Brest before a tricky away trip to Nice, followed by another demanding Champions League clash against Newcastle at home. De Zerbi will hope his patched-up squad can rediscover their form despite a deep injury crisis.
