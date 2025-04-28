'Have you ever seen him work like today?' - Roberto De Zerbi aims backhanded compliment at Mason Greenwood as ex-Man Utd forward plays key role again in Marseille win over Brest
Mason Greenwood received a backhanded compliment from Roberto De Zerbi about his work rate after helping Marseille to a big win over Brest.
- Forward impressed in convincing victory
- Registered a goal and assist
- Champions League qualification up for grabs