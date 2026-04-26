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Moataz Elgammal

Roberto De Zerbi delivers Xavi Simons & Dominic Solanke injury updates after Tottenham duo forced off in Wolves win

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Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi provided updates on Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke after both attackers suffered injuries during a vital 1-0 victory over Wolves. The win offers Spurs a lifeline in their desperate relegation battle, but losing their star duo could severely impact their fight for Premier League survival.

  • Relegation fears mount despite crucial win

    De Zerbi admitted that the fear of relegation is heavily impacting his squad, despite Tottenham securing a rare 1-0 win away to Wolves. The result leaves the club sitting 18th on 34 points, two points behind 17th-placed West Ham United in the fight for Premier League survival. This much-needed victory was overshadowed by injuries to two key players. With only four crucial fixtures remaining against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea, and Everton, losing any starting personnel is a devastating blow for a team desperately trying to avoid the drop.

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    Simons stretchered off with knee issue

    The most concerning moment at Molineux occurred when Simons was stretchered off in the 63rd minute. The midfielder jarred his knee and, after initially attempting to continue, collapsed back onto the turf. He was subsequently replaced by Lucas Bergvall. Discussing the player's condition, De Zerbi stated: "It's a problem with his knee. We will see in the next few days. I would like to know more about Xavi because you know the knee. He felt pain, but now I spoke with him and he feels better than when he got his injury."

  • Solanke adds to Spurs' attacking woes

    Before the aforementioned midfield setback, Spurs had already lost Solanke before half-time. The 28-year-old forward, who has struggled with recurring ankle issues this term, went down off the ball. Although the head coach remains unsure of an exact return date, he suggested it was "not a big problem" compared to his previous ailments. "Solanke (has) a muscular injury," De Zerbi confirmed. "I don't know how many games we lose him."

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    Waiting on critical medical assessments

    Tottenham face an anxious wait over the coming days as the medical staff assess both players. With a daunting trip to face fifth-placed Aston Villa looming next Sunday, the squad will desperately hope for positive scan results to bolster their chances of executing an escape from relegation.

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