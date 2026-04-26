Roberto De Zerbi delivers Xavi Simons & Dominic Solanke injury updates after Tottenham duo forced off in Wolves win

The most concerning moment at Molineux occurred when Simons was stretchered off in the 63rd minute. The midfielder jarred his knee and, after initially attempting to continue, collapsed back onto the turf. He was subsequently replaced by Lucas Bergvall. Discussing the player's condition, De Zerbi stated: "It's a problem with his knee. We will see in the next few days. I would like to know more about Xavi because you know the knee. He felt pain, but now I spoke with him and he feels better than when he got his injury."