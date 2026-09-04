Premier League escape route! Mohamed Salah and Fabinho phone frozen-out Tottenham star Richarlison over blockbuster Trabzonspor transfer

A sour end beckons for Richarlison at Tottenham after head coach Roberto De Zerbi left him out of the club's Premier League squad on the back of a failed move to Everton. The Italian tactician has exiled the attacker to train alongside the under-21s, having deemed him completely outside his first-team plans for the campaign. If negotiations with Trabzonspor collapse, the Brazilian must either target other open markets like Saudi Arabia or brace for months without match action.