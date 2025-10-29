Getty Images Sport
Richarlison 'gives green light' for shock January transfer away from Tottenham
Flamengo target Spurs striker
Flamengo are preparing an ambitious move for Richarlison as the club searches for a proven centre-forward ahead of the new year. The Brazilian giants are currently short of attacking options, with Pedro injured and Bruno Henrique struggling for form, while recent signing Juninho has failed to convince coach Filipe Luis.
According to Brazilian journalist Fabricio Lopes, the club’s management views Richarlison as their dream signing. He said: "The player Flamengo really wants is Richarlison, formerly of Fluminense. The figures are still negotiable, but they’re far above what other clubs are willing to pay."
The 28-year-old, who has once again been in and out of the Tottenham team this season, is said to have responded positively to the idea of returning to his homeland in an effort to lock down his spot in the 2026 World Cup squad. Richarlison remains under contract with Spurs until the summer of 2027, but with the north London club undergoing a period of change in their hierarchy, there is an understanding that some players may be nearing the end of their time in Lilywhite.
Why do Flamengo want Richarlison?
Flamengo’s pursuit of the man nicknamed 'Pombo' comes amid a shortage of reliable options up front as they prepare for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final against Racing Club. Injuries and a sharp drop in form have left the squad thin in attack, with the knock-on effect now effectively pushing the board into moving in the transfer market.
The club had previously made contact with Real Madrid youngster Endrick, but the teenager is keen to stay in Europe and secure a loan move to help his development. With that door shut, Flamengo have turned their attention to more experienced names, and Richarlison has quickly emerged as Plan A.
Richarlison began his professional career with America Mineiro before joining Fluminense, where his performances earned him a move to Watford in 2017. He later joined Everton and became one of the Premier League’s most energetic forwards, known for his aggressive work rate. His time at Tottenham has been mixed, scoring 23 goals in 104 appearances but being marred by several injuries.
Flamengo believe the striker’s experience in Europe makes him an ideal fit to lead the line. That, coupled with his time with the Brazilian national team and ability to deliver in high-pressure matches, are qualities the club feels they have missed this season.
January deal not straightforward
Despite Richarlison’s reported openness to a move, buying him from Tottenham will not be straightforward. The forward joined Spurs in 2022 for a fee in the region of £50 million ($66m) and remains under a long-term deal. Any transfer would therefore require a huge investment from Flamengo, who would likely need to negotiate creative payment terms or rely on sponsorship and external investment to fund the deal. Richarlison’s current market value sits at a reported €25m (£21.3m). That figure alone would make him one of the most expensive signings in Brazilian football history if Flamengo were to match it.
Reports suggest Flamengo are prepared to test Tottenham’s resolve once the January window opens, although a permanent deal remains a long shot unless Spurs agree to a structured arrangement or loan option. Richarlison has featured nine times for Tottenham in the current Premier League campaign, scoring three goals. While he has shown glimpses of his ability, he has yet to secure a consistent starting spot under manager Thomas Frank, who has spoken highly of the forward this season, but is seemingly losing faith in him.
Popular figure in Brazil
Unlike other European-based Brazilians who have declined opportunities to return home, Richarlison is reportedly open to the idea of rejoining the domestic scene. The 28-year-old remains a popular figure in Brazil, admired for his commitment on the international stage and his connection with supporters. Since leaving Everton, he has kept an emotional attachment to the club. He is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and would be welcomed home by thousands if he were to make that decision.
