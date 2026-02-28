Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Erling Haaland wasn’t included in Man City squad for crucial Leeds trip
Haaland didn't arrive with Man City team
City's players arrived at Elland Road a couple of hours before their 5:30pm (GMT) kick-off, but Haaland did not emerge from the team bus, leading to speculation over his absence. As first reported by Jan-Aage Fjortoft, Haaland has supposedly picked up a minor injury in training, with his knee the problem area in particular.
Title-chasers soldier on without star striker
With Haaland out, Omar Marmoush is expected to lead the line for City at Leeds, with Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo providing support from the wings. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Rayan Ait-Nouri. Rodri, Nico O'Reilly and captain Bernardo Silva start in midfield.
A strong City bench includes James Trafford, Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Savinho.
