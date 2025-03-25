FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-ENG-ALBAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: The six England outcasts needing summer transfers amid 'fear' of missing World Cup following Thomas Tuchel ultimatum

EnglandT. TuchelJ. GrealishWorld Cup Qualification UEFAJ. BranthwaiteM. RashfordM. Gibbs-WhiteJ. RamseyA. Ramsdale

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly left fringe members of his England squad feeling they need summer transfers to nail down a spot at next year's World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tuchel ready to make big selection calls
  • Grealish under the microscope amid a dismal campaign
  • Branthwaite and Ramsey could look for new opportunities
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱