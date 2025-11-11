Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Real Madrid's plan to increase Franco Mastantuono's strength in effort to prevent injuries after Argentine suffers same injury as Lamine Yamal
Mastantuono diagnosed with pubalgia after solid start at Madrid
Ever since arriving from River Plate in a blockbuster €45 million ($53m/£39m) deal, Mastantuono has made quite a place for himself amongst the Real Madrid faithful. The Argentine prodigy made his debut in the first game of the season against Osasuna, coming on as a substitute for the final 22 minutes. Since then, he played in eight La Liga games and three Champions League games, starting in nine of those games and staking his claim for the right wing position.
Even though he scored just one goal and delivered one assist, his all-round game, ability to find spaces, his drive and hunger, and unparalleled determination made him a unique profile within head coach Xabi Alonso's setup.
However, he suffered his first setback as a Real Madrid player ahead of the Champions League trip to Liverpool last week. The club confirmed that Mastantuono had been diagnosed with pubalgia, the same injury Lamine Yamal has been facing struggles with for the past few weeks. Subsequently, he missed the clash against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend, with no recovery timeline in sight.
Madrid's plan to recover Mastantuono
However, Spanish publication AS have revealed the steps Los Blancos are set to take to ensure Mastantuono's recovery is as smooth as possible. Mastantuono’s battle with pubalgia has been dragging on for several weeks, though his first official absence only came against Liverpool. No one at Real Madrid is setting a recovery date, not even the medical staff. His progress will depend entirely on how he feels each morning. For now, the Argentine teenager continues his recovery away from the pitch, with cautious optimism that he could return to light training during the international break.
His modest returns despite being the player with the 10th most minutes in the squad concern neither the player nor the club. This stage is viewed as part of his natural progression, and his reduced involvement prior to injury is considered a normal developmental phase, not a setback.
Inside Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s staff often cite the examples of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and Endrick as reminders that young stars need time to adapt. All of them arrived at a similar age and initially went through gradual integration. By comparison, Mastantuono’s first months are seen as a success, validating the club’s long-term plan for his development.
Emphasis on strengthening Mastantuono's lower body
During the recovery period, heavy emphasis will be placed on physical conditioning. When Mastantuono first broke through at River Plate, he was full of natural talent but lacked physical power. Under the club’s supervision, he followed a strict regimen designed to build muscle mass while maintaining agility. Working closely with trainers, he gained around 10 kilograms of muscle in a controlled way, ensuring his style of play remained fluid, dynamic, and explosive.
At Madrid, his physical recuperation is expected to continue with a different focus. The priority is no longer upper-body strength but lower-body power and core stability – key areas for preventing the kind of muscular issues that often affect explosive players like him. The training program aims to enhance balance, acceleration, and endurance while reinforcing the area most affected by his current groin injury.
Madrid determined to transform Mastantuono into world-beater
Pubalgia is notoriously persistent, but both player and medical staff view this pause as an opportunity for healing. The recovery process will be gradual: rebuilding strength, resuming ball work, and only then returning to full team training.
In Madrid, there’s no sense of panic. Only confidence. Mastantuono’s injury is seen not as a setback but as another step in his long-term evolution. The plan remains the same as ever: progress carefully, stay patient, and prepare one of football’s brightest young talents for the demands of the elite game.
Both the ongoing season and Mastantuono's career have a long way to go. The Argentine international has given enough demonstration about his capabilities in the full whites of Los Blancos, and it goes without saying that he will become a key fixture for Alonso upon his recovery. For Mastantuono, another driving force is the chance to break into Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad for next year’s World Cup – a stage that could symbolize the passing of the torch from Lionel Messi to a new generation.
