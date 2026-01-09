Revealed: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential Man Utd salary with club legend willing to take pay cut to seal return as caretaker manager

Various reports are now suggesting that Solskjaer is being lined up for another caretaker reign in Manchester. A prominent Premier League post has opened up again after United took the decision to sever ties with Portuguese coach Amorim just 14 months into that working relationship.

It is claimed that United’s failed experiment on Amorim cost them around £27 million ($36m) in wages and compensation packages - with one being paid to free him from Sporting and another to let him go.

Solskjaer’s departure cost them roughly £10m ($13m), but he is a relatively budget-friendly option to bring back. According to Nettavisen, he was paid £7.2m-per-year ($10m) when first appointed as United manager - with those terms carried over into a permanent contract.

It is pointed out that there is “no industry standard in the Premier League for temporary roles”, but Solskjaer is “willing to take the job for less money than the last time he took over”.

According to Nettavisen, the Norwegian will be paid between £50-60,000-a-week. That agreement will include considerable bonus clauses - such as qualification for the Champions League. That could be worth as much as £4m ($5m) to a man that that made 366 appearances for United as a player and scored 126 goals - including one memorable effort in the 1999 Champions League final that completed a historic Treble under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!